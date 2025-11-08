PM, team suffer from 'Parliament-ophobia', alleges TMC's Derek O'Brien

New Delhi, Nov 8 (PTI) As the dates for the Winter Session of Parliament were announced on Saturday, TMC leader Derek O'Brien claimed that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is suffering from "Parliament-ophobia".

The Rajya Sabha leader of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) took to X soon after Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju announced the dates for the winter session.

"Parliament-ophobia. PM Narendra Modi and team continue to suffer from the acute condition called Parliament-ophobia, a morbid fear of facing Parliament," O'Brien said.

He added: "15 day Winter Session announced. Setting dubious records." The Winter Session of Parliament would be held from December 1 to 19. PTI AO RC