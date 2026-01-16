PM thanks Mumbai for 'blessing' NDA in BMC polls

New Delhi, Jan 16 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday thanked the people of Mumbai for "blessing" the NDA in the municipal corporation elections.

"I am extremely grateful to my sisters and brothers of Mumbai for blessing the NDA," Modi said in a post on X, as the BJP-Shiv Sena combine was racing towards a majority in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections.

"Mumbai is the pride of our nation. It is the city of aspiration. It is a city that drives our growth," the prime minister said.

Modi said Mumbai personifies the best of Maharashtra's vibrant culture.

"Inspired by this great ethos, we will deliver good governance and 'Ease of Living' to the people of the city," the prime minister said. PTI SKU RHL