PM to address Birsa Munda birth anniversary event, visit bullet train station in Gujarat on Nov 15

Dediapada (Guj), Nov 14 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Dediapada town in Gujarat's tribal-dominated Narmada district on Saturday to address a gathering to mark the birth anniversary of tribal icon Bhagwan Birsa Munda.

Prior to addressing the gathering, the PM will visit the under-construction bullet train station in Surat at around 10am to review the progress of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Corridor (MAHSR), a PIB release said.

Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi and state Tribal Development Minister Naresh Patel on Friday reviewed the preparations at the venue in Dediapada.

Before addressing the gathering, the PM will offer prayers at the temple of Pandori Mata, the clan deity of the tribal community, at Devmogra village in Sagbara taluka, 23 kilometres from Dediapada, Sanghavi told reporters.

"The PM will perform pooja and darshan at Devmogra Temple on Saturday afternoon. Thereafter, the PM will visit Dediapada and participate in a programme marking the 150th birth anniversary celebration of Dharti Aaba Bhagwan Birsa Munda," the PIB release said.

"On the occasion, he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various infrastructure and development projects costing more than Rs 9,700 crore, and also address the gathering. The PM will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects aimed at uplifting tribal communities and improving infrastructure in rural and remote areas of the region," the release added.

Modi will take part in the 'grih pravesh' of 100,000 houses built under Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan (PM-JANMAN) and Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan (DA-JAGUA), it said.

"The PM will inaugurate 42 Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) worth around Rs 1,900 crore dedicated to tribal students; 228 Multi-Purpose Centres to act as hubs for community-led activities; Centre of Competence in Assam Medical College, Dibrugarh, and Tribal Research Institute (TRI) building in Imphal, Manipur for the preservation of tribal culture and heritage," the release said.

In addition, Modi will flag off 250 buses for 14 tribal districts of Gujarat, lay the foundation stone for 748 kilometres of new roads to enhance connectivity in tribal areas and 14 Tribal Multi-Marketing Centres (TMMCs) under DA-JAGUA to serve as community hubs.

He will also lay the foundation stone of 50 new Eklavya Model Residential Schools, worth over Rs 2,320 crore, furthering the government's commitment to providing quality education for tribal children.

Prior to this event, the Prime Minister will visit the under-construction bullet train station in Surat at around 10am to review the progress of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Corridor (MAHSR), the release said.

Built with advanced engineering techniques on par with international standards, the project features 465 km (about 85 per cent of the route) of viaducts, ensuring minimal land disturbance and enhanced safety. So far, 326 km of viaduct work has been completed, and 17 out of 25 river bridges have already been constructed.

"Upon completion, the bullet train will reduce travel time between Mumbai and Ahmedabad to nearly two hours, revolutionizing inter-city travel by making it faster, easier, and more comfortable. The project is expected to boost business, tourism, and economic activity along the entire corridor, catalysing regional development," the release said.

The 47-kilometre Surat-Bilimora section is in an advanced stage of completion, with civil works and track-bed laying fully completed.

The design of the Surat station draws inspiration from the city's world-renowned diamond industry, reflecting both elegance and functionality, it said. PTI PJT PD BNM