PM to address NCC rally on Jan 28

New Delhi, Jan 27 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the annual NCC PM Rally at the Cariappa Parade Ground here on Wednesday.

The theme of the rally is 'Rashtra Pratham - Kartavya Nishtha Yuva', reflecting the spirit of duty, discipline and national commitment among India’s youth, a statement from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said.

The rally will mark the grand culmination of the month-long NCC Republic Day Camp 2026, which witnessed the participation of 2,406 NCC cadets from across the country, including 898 girl cadets.

The rally will also see the participation of 207 youth and officers from 21 foreign countries.

On the occasion, a vibrant cultural programme will be presented by National Cadet Corps (NCC) cadets, members of Rashtriya Rangshala and National Service Scheme, showcasing their role in nation building, social service and character development. PTI SKU RHL