PM to address NDA rally in Tiruchirappalli on March 11: BJP

Chennai, Mar 3 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a massive rally of the NDA at Tiruchirappalli in Tamil Nadu on March 11, BJP state chief Nainar Nagenthran said on Tuesday.

A state-level committee has been constituted under Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L Murugan to make the arrangements for the event, he said in a statement here.

Besides the Central Minister who will head the organising committee, the panel will comprise state joint secretary M Sivasubramaniam, state secretary R Nandakumar, and state general secretaries M Muruganandam and Rama Srinivasan, the statement added.