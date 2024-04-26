PM to address rally in Pune on Apr 29, two lakh persons to attend: BJP's Chandrakant Patil

Pune, Apr 26 (PTI) The ruling alliance comprising the BJP, Shiv Sena and the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party on Friday held a meeting to review preparations for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Lok Sabha poll rally in Pune on April 29.

Advertisment

A massive crowd of two lakh will attend the rally to hear the PM's speech, senior Maharashtra BJP leader Chandrakant Patil said.

Patil, who is state higher and technical education minister, attended the meeting along with Deputy CM Pawar, Rahul Kul and Vijay Shivtare.

"PM Narendra Modi will hold a rally in Pune on April 29 at Race Course. We are expecting 2 lakh people for the rally. Party functionaries from Pune, Maval, Baramati, Shirur will be present on April 29. We held a meeting today to review preparations." "PM Modi will stay at Raj Bhavan in Pune on April 29. There are no plans about the PM's roadshow. MNS chief Raj Thackeray's son Amit will also attend the rally," Patil said. PTI COR BNM