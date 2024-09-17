PM to address rally under Sonipat LS seat on Sep 26: Haryana BJP chief

Chandigarh, Sep 17 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a rally in Sonipat on September 26, his second for the BJP in the Haryana's Assembly polls, the party's state unit chief Mohan Lal Badoli said on Tuesday.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah would release the party's poll manifesto for Haryana on Wednesday, he said while exuding confidence that the BJP would retain power in the state.

Badoli accused the Congress of only spreading lies and said the opposition party only did the politics of "lies and loot". Their dreams of forming a government in Haryana will not come true, he said.

"Prime Minister Modi ji will address a rally under Sonipat Lok Sabha on September 26," he told reporters in Rohtak, adding that the PM would address a couple of more rallies in the days to come, including one under the Hisar Lok Sabha seat.

As the Modi-led NDA government completed 100 days in office in its third term, Badoli said the dispensation has taken the country to newer heights of development. PTI SUN NSD NSD