PM to attend 25th anniversary Kargil Vijay Diwas on July 26 in Ladakh: Official

Leh/Jammu, Jul 21 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Ladakh on July 26 to attend the 25th anniversary of the Kargil Vijay Diwas, an official said on Sunday, as Lt Governor Brig (Retd) B D Mishra reviewed arrangements for the visit.

The grand celebrations to mark the 'Rajat Jyanti' of India's victory over Pakistan in the 1999 war are scheduled to be conducted at Drass in Kargil district from July 24 to 26.

Mishra held a meeting at the Lt Governor's secretariat here to discuss the arrangements for the PM's visit to the Kargil War Memorial at Drass, an official spokesman said.

The Lt Governor informed the meeting that Modi would be visiting the memorial on July 26 and attend the 25th anniversary of the Kargil Vijay Diwas.

The meeting discussed security and reception at the Drass helipad, necessary arrangements for his motorcade, the procedure for the wreath-laying ceremony at the memorial, interaction with war widows and preparation of the green room at the helipad, the spokesman said.

He said the Lt Governor inquired from the General Officer Commanding of 8 Mountain Division, Major General Sachin Malik, about the arrangements at the Drass brigade helipad.

Mishra directed officers concerned to complete all necessary arrangements in a timely manner, the spokesman said.

The LG would visit the Kargil War Memorial on July 24 to inspect the arrangements, he said.

Maj General Malik said the prime minister would land at Drass Brigade Helipad on the morning of July 26 and be received by army officials.

He said Modi would take rest in the green room before departing for the Kargil War Memorial.

Major Gen Malik also informed that the prime minister would participate in the wreath-laying ceremony followed by a visit to the 'Shaheed Marg' (Wall of Fame).

He said Modi would sign on the visitors book and inspect the museum of Kargil War artefacts.

Major Gen Malik informed that Modi will also sit for the briefing on the Kargil War followed by a group photograph.

The prime minister would also interact with 'Veer Naris' (War Widows) and visit the Veer Bhoomi, he said, adding he would inaugurate the 'Shinku La Tunnel' virtually.

Maj Gen Malik said the Special Protection Group (SPG) team will arrive on July 23 and conduct a meeting to coordinate with the Army, police and civil administration.