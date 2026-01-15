PM to attend National Startup Day event, interact with members of startup ecosystem

New Delhi, Jan 15 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in a programme marking a decade of the Startup India initiative on Friday and interact with members of India's vibrant startup ecosystem.

Startup India was launched on January 16, 2016, as a transformative national programme to nurture innovation, promote entrepreneurship and enable investment-driven growth, with the objective of making India a nation of job creators rather than job seekers.

On the occasion of National Startup Day, Prime Minister Modi will interact with members of India's vibrant startup ecosystem, an official statement said. Select startup representatives will share insights from their entrepreneurial journey.

The prime minister will also address the gathering on this occasion.

Over the past decade, Startup India has emerged as a cornerstone of India's economic and innovation architecture. It has strengthened institutional mechanisms, expanded access to capital and mentorship, and fostered an enabling environment for startups to grow and scale across sectors and geographies.

India's startup ecosystem has witnessed unprecedented expansion during this period, with more than 2,00,000 startups recognised across the country, the statement said.

These enterprises have become significant drivers of employment generation, innovation-led economic growth and the strengthening of domestic value chains in diverse sectors, it added. PTI ACB NSD NSD