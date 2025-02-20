PM to be in Assam for two days from Feb 24 for investment summit, dance event: Himanta

Guwahati, Feb 20 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reach Assam on a two-day visit from February 24 to attend a world record making dance event and inaugurate a business summit, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said here on Thursday.

The Prime Minister will arrive on Monday afternoon and attend the Jhumoi dance by artistes of the tea tribe community at the Sarusajai Stadium.

Altogether 8,000 people will take part in the 'Jhumoir Binandini', an attempt to set a world record for the largest participants in a Jhumoir dance event. Modi will then proceed to the infrastructure and investment summit site at the Veterinary College Field at Khanapara to visit a related exhibition, the chief minister said at a press conference.

One gallery there will display exhibits highlighting the traditional industries of the state, titled 'Pride of Assam', while the other one - 'Future of Assam' - will reflect the modern industries and infrastructure development, Sarma said.

The Prime Minister was scheduled to spend around 45 minutes at the galleries on Monday, Sarma added.

On Tuesday, the PM will inaugurate the summit scheduled to be attended by industrialists such as Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Anil Agarwal, Prashant Ruia and Sajjan Jindal along with entrepreneurs from Assam.

Union Ministers S Jaishankar, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Ashwini Vaishnaw, Sarbananda Sonowal and Pabitra Margherita will also be present at the summit. Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari will virtually address a session.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will address the valedictory session on Wednesday where two presentations on semiconductors and Numaligarh Refinery's Bio Refinery will be also made, the chief minister said.

Representatives of the World Bank, Asian Development Bank and other international funding agencies will also be present on the occasion, he added.

The sessions will be held on 200 years of Assam Tea, Vision for Global leadership, MSME, tourism, health, biomanufacturing and biofoundries, startup ecosystem, agarwood processing, advancing semiconductor horizons and other sectors.

The chief minister said that the summit was expected to bring in investments to the tune of Rs one lakh crore and ''we have received 1,512 requests for signing MoUs which will be scrutinised during the cabinet meeting on Sunday''.

''We will not sign MoUs just for the sake of signing but will go for real investments that will be viable for the state,'' he said.

A total of 18,578 people have registered so far for the summit and so far the ''response has been very good and unprecedented'', the chief minister added.

Heads of 35 missions have confirmed their participation in the forthcoming two-day business summit -Advantage Assam beginning from February 24 and the number may go up to 50, the chief minister said. PTI DG NN