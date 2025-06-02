PM to chair meeting of Council of Ministers; first after Operation Sindoor

New Delhi, Jun 2 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a meeting of the Union Council of Ministers on Wednesday, the first after the Pahalgam terror attack and the subsequent Operation Sindoor, officials said.

The meeting is also being held as the Modi 3.0 government completes one year in office this month.

The Council of Ministers meets every three months, where the implementation of key government policies is discussed threadbare in the presence of top bureaucrats.

The meeting assumes significance as it is the first after the dastardly Pahalgam terror attack in April and the subsequent strikes carried out by the armed forces deep inside Pakistan to avenge the killings of innocent civilians.

Indian and Pakistani forces had clashed after Operation Sindoor. PTI NAB/ACB/KR RHL