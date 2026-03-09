PM to dedicate, lay foundation stones of projects worth Rs 16,450 cr in Kerala, TN on Mar 11

New Delhi, Mar 9 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Kerala and Tamil Nadu on March 11 and inaugurate and lay the foundation stones of developmental projects worth Rs 16,450 crore, an official statement said on Monday.

Around 1:30 pm on Wednesday, Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones of multiple developmental projects worth around Rs 10,800 crore in Ernakulum, Kerala, the statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said.

He will also address a gathering during the programme.

Thereafter around 5:45 pm, the prime minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones of multiple development projects worth about Rs 5,650 crore in Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu, the statement said.

He will also address the gathering on the occasion.

In Ernakulum, Modi will lay the foundation stone of a polypropylene unit at the Kochi Refinery of the Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) with a capacity of 400 kilo tonnes per annum.

The investment on this project is over Rs 5,500 crore, the statement said.

Polypropylene is an essential material used in packaging, automotive components, medical devices, textiles and household products.

The facility will strengthen India's domestic polymer manufacturing capability, reduce import dependency, promote industrial growth and generate employment opportunities in the region, the statement said.

In the road infrastructure sector, PM Modi will inaugurate two major highway projects.

The first is the six-laning of the Thalapady-Chengala section of National Highway 66, built at a cost of over Rs 2,650 crore, according to the statement.

This section forms part of the Mumbai-Kanyakumari Economic Corridor and will strengthen connectivity between Kasaragod and Kannur districts and neighbouring regions, including Mangaluru and Muzhapilangad.

The project will improve connectivity to key towns such as Kasaragod, Bekal, Payyannur and Kannur, enhance linkage to Azhikkal Port and support tourism and trade.

The second project is the six-laning of Kozhikode Bypass from Vengalam to Ramanattukara, done at a cost of around Rs 2,140 crore, the statement said.

It said the project upgrades the existing undivided two-lane road into a six-lane highway with service roads on both sides. It will significantly reduce congestion, improve traffic capacity and enhance road safety.

The travel time along this stretch is expected to reduce from over one hour to about 15-20 minutes.

The project will also improve connectivity to important destinations such as Kozhikode Beach, Beypore Port and Kappad Beach, boosting tourism and trade in the region.

Modi will also inaugurate 23 rural roads constructed under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) in Kerala.

These roads will improve connectivity in rural and remote areas and help ensure better access to markets, education, healthcare and employment opportunities, thereby strengthening rural livelihoods.

According to the statement, the prime minister will inaugurate three redeveloped railway stations under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme -- Shoranur Junction, Kuttippuram and Changanassery.

These stations have been modernised with improved passenger amenities and enhanced accessibility.

The redevelopment integrates local architectural elements while creating modern, safe and convenient travel spaces for passengers.

Modi will dedicate to the nation the Shoranur-Nilambur Road Railway Line Electrification Project, the PMO said.

The electrification of this important rail section will enable faster, more efficient and sustainable train operations by eliminating the need for locomotive changes at Shoranur, it said.

He will also flag off a new train service between Palakkad and Pollachi, strengthening rail connectivity between Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

The service will benefit daily commuters, pilgrims, traders and tourists travelling between the two states.

Modi will also lay the foundation stone of the 50-MW Floating Solar Project in West Kallada, Kollam district, Kerala.

This project will contribute to India's clean energy goals and reinforce the country's commitment towards a sustainable and low-carbon energy future.

In Tiruchirappalli, the prime minister will inaugurate and lay foundation stones of multiple development projects worth around Rs 5,650 crore.

The projects cover key sectors, including petroleum and natural gas infrastructure, lubricants manufacturing, rural connectivity, highway development and railway services.

In the petroleum sector, Modi will lay the foundation stone of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited's city gas distribution network in the Nilgiris and Erode districts that was built with an investment of more than Rs 3,680 crore, the statement said.

The project will provide PNG connections to over 8.8 lakh households, supply gas to more than 200 commercial establishments and establish over 201 CNG stations.

He will also dedicate to the nation a lube blending plant of the Indian Oil Corporation at Manali in Chennai with a capacity of 6,72,000 metric tonnes per annum.

Developed at an investment of about Rs 1,490 crore, the plant will strengthen India's lubricants manufacturing capacity.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, Modi will also inaugurate 89 rural roads spanning 370 km in Tamil Nadu, which will significantly improve connectivity to markets, schools and healthcare facilities in rural areas.

He will lay the foundation stone for greenfield bypass near Gangaikonda Cholapuram on National Highway 81.

He will lay the foundation stone for greenfield bypass near Gangaikonda Cholapuram on National Highway 81.

Modi will also flag off two Amrit Bharat Express trains, two express trains and a passenger train service, strengthening rail connectivity between Tamil Nadu and other places, including Telangana, Karnataka, Kerala and eastern India, thereby benefiting passengers and supporting regional economic growth, the statement said.