PM to do aerial survey of flood-ravaged areas of Uttarakhand on Thursday

Dehradun, Sep 10 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will undertake an aerial survey of the disaster-affected areas of Uttarakhand on Thursday and chair a high-level meeting to review the situation.

Modi on Tuesday was on a day-long visit to Punjab and its neighbouring Himachal Pradesh to review the flood situation in the two states.

The prime minister will do an aerial survey of the flood-hit areas of Uttarakhand at 4.15 pm on Thursday and also chair a high-level review meeting at 5 pm.

Heavy rains, cloudbursts and landslides have ravaged various parts of Uttarakhand this monsoon including Dharali-Harsil in Uttarkashi, Tharali in Chamoli, Sainji in Pauri and Kapkot in Bageshwar district.

According to an official estimate, natural disasters in Uttarakhand since April this year have so far claimed 81 lives, injured 114 people and left 94 missing.

The prime minister's visit follows a recent visit by an inter-ministerial team from the Centre to the affected areas of the state to assess the damage.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami reached the Jollygrant Airport to take stock of the preparations in view of the prime minister's visit on Thursday.

He asked officials to ensure all arrangements are completed on time.

"The prime minister has a special attachment to Uttarakhand. That is the reason why we got his constant support and guidance during the time of disaster. His arrival will further strengthen disaster relief operations in the state," Dhami said.