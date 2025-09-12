PM to embark on 2-day Assam visit from Saturday to attend event on Bhupen Hazarika

Guwahati, Sep 12 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to arrive here on a two-day visit to Assam on Saturday to pay tribute to Bharat Ratna awardee Bhupen Hazarika and unveil projects worth over Rs 19,000 crore in the state, officials said.

During his visit, the PM will also release a commemorative coin of Rs 100 to honour the legendary singer and a biography of the maestro titled 'Bharat Ratna Bhupen Hazarika', they said.

The celebrations will include an 18-minute musical tribute by 1200 artistes who will render 14 evergreen songs of Hazarika in a medley.

The prime minister will arrive here on Saturday at 4.20 pm and attend the meeting of Hazarika's birth centenary celebrations at 5.15 pm, the officials said.

Modi will stay the night at a state guest house here.

On Sunday, Modi will leave for Mangaldoi in Darrang district, where he will lay the foundation stone for Darrang Medical College along with a nursing and a GNM school, in the morning, the officials said.

The combined investment for these healthcare projects is worth Rs 567 crore.

The PM will also lay the foundation stone for the Narengi-Kuruwa bridge and the Guwahati Ring Road project, which will connect Kamrup and Darrang districts in Assam and Ri Bhoi in Meghalaya, at an estimated cost of Rs 7,000 crore.

Modi will later leave for Numaligarh refinery in Golaghat district, where he will inaugurate the newly constructed over Rs 5,000 crore bamboo-based ethanol plant and will also lay the foundation stone for the more-than-Rs 7,000 crore Petro Fluidised Catalytic Cracker Unit, the officials said.

This facility will produce 360 KTPA propylene and give a big boost to the entire plastic value chain.

Modi will also address a public rally at the Numaligarh Tanker Stand.

The PM will leave for Kolkata from the Jorhat airport on Sunday evening.

A ''PM Neem corridor'' has been created with the planting of neem trees along a 2.2-km stretch leading to the Numaligarh rally venue to honour the prime minister.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma planted a sapling there during his Thursday visit to review arrangements.

The CM chaired a meeting on Thursday night with cabinet ministers, MLAs and senior officials to review preparations for the centenary celebrations of Hazarika and the upcoming visit of the prime minister.

''The CM issued clear directives to ensure smooth execution of the event and robust security arrangements'', the CMO posted on 'X'. PTI DG DG BDC