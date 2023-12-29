PM to flag off Jalna-Mumbai Vande Bharat service through video link from Ayodhya on Dec 30

Mumbai, Dec 29 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the inaugural run of the Jalna-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express through video link on Saturday, a Central Railway official said.

Advertisment

A CR release said the PM will virtually flag off the 8-coach service while addressing a function at the redeveloped Ayodhya Dham railway station in Uttar Pradesh. He will also flag off two Amrit Bharat and five other Vande Bharat services between different cities.

In its inaugural run, the 02705 Jalna-Mumbai Vande Bharat train will tentatively depart from the Marathwada city at 11am and will arrive in the metropolis at 6:45pm.

As per the release, the train will halt at Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (formerly Aurangabad) at 11:55 am, Manmad Junction at 1:44 pm, Nasik Road at 2:44 pm, Kalyan Junction at 5.06 pm, Thane at 5.28 pm and Dadar at 5.50 pm before proceeding to CSMT.

Members of Parliament, MLAs, guardian ministers, schoolchildren and general public will welcome the train at these stations, the CR release added.

It is Maharashtra's 7th Vande Bharat service, six of which are operated on the CR network. It will be the 5th Vande Bharat service to run from Mumbai, as per the release. PTI KK BNM BNM