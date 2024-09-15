PM to flag off six Vande Bharat trains, launch multiple projects in Jharkhand on Sunday

Jamshedpur (Jharkhand), Sep 15 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to flag off six Vande Bharat trains on Sunday at the Tatanagar Junction Railway Station here, officials said.

Modi has already arrived in Ranchi, and he is likely to head for Jamshedpur soon, they said.

He will flag off six Vande Bharat trains at Tatanagar Junction Railway Station around 10 am, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a statement.

Security has been beefed up in view of the PM's visit.

"Platform number one of Tatanagar is completely ready. Six new Vande Bharat trains for the country and Jharkhand will be inaugurated by the Prime Minister from here today," an official release said.

According to the PMO statement, Modi will lay the foundation stone and dedicate to the nation various railway projects worth more than Rs 660 crore through video conference at 10.30 am, and also distribute sanction letters to 20,000 Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G) beneficiaries in Tatanagar.

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said the PM will also address a massive rally organised by the BJP in Jamshedpur.

Meanwhile, state BJP president Babulal Marandi said in a post on X that the roadshow by the prime minister in Jamshedpur has been cancelled due to heavy rain. PTI NAM SAN RBT