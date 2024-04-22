PM to hold rallies in Surguja, Mahasamund and Janjgir-Champa in Chhattisgarh on Apr 23-24

Raipur, Apr 22 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address Lok Sabha poll rallies in Surguja, Mahasamund and Janjgir-Champa in Chhattisgarh on April 23 and 24, officials said on Monday.

He will reach Raigarh air strip on Tuesday afternoon and then depart for Janjgir-Champa Lok Sabha seat where he will address a rally in Baradwar village, the official said.

In the evening, he will address a public gathering in Shyamtarai village in Dhamtari district, which is part of Mahasamund Lok Sabha constituency, the official added.

"The PM will stay overnight at Raj Bhawan in Raipur and then leave for Ambikapur in Surguja on Wednesday morning to address a rally. Later, he will depart for Madhya Pradesh via Raigarh," the official informed.

Elaborate security arrangements are in place for the PM's visit, Raipur Additional Superintendent of Police (Urban) Lakhan Patle said.

"Around 2,000 security personnel have been deployed between Swami Vivekanand Airport and Raj Bhawan in Raipur," Patle said.

Voting will take place on April 26 in Mahasamund and May 7 in Surguja and Janjgir-Champa. PTI COR BNM