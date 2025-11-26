PM to hold Road Show in Udupi on November 28

Udupi (Karnataka), Nov 26 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a roadshow in Udupi on November 28, BJP district president Kutyaru Naveen Shetty has said.

The roadshow is scheduled to begin around 11.40 am from Narayanaguru Circle in Bannanje and proceed up to Kalsanka Junction, Shetty said in a press conference on Tuesday.

According to the BJP leader, cultural performances showcasing coastal Karnataka's traditions, including Yakshagana, tiger dance troupes and Krishna-themed artistes, will be positioned along the route.

Barricades will be placed on one side of the road, and the party expects more than 30,000 people to line the stretch to welcome the prime minister.

People have been asked to take their positions along the Bannanje--Kalsanka road by 10.30 am, Shetty said.

He added that after the roadshow, Modi will visit the Krishna Matha for darshan and later participate in a mass 'Laksha Kantha Geeta Parayana' before addressing a public meeting.

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, BJP state president B Y Vijayendra, MPs Kota Srinivas Poojary and Brijesh Chowta, along with district MLAs and senior state leaders, are expected to attend the programme, Shetty said. PTI GMS ADB