PM to inaugurate 3-day armed forces combined commanders' conference in Kolkata

Kolkata, Sep 15 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the three-day Combined Commanders’ Conference (CCC) of the armed forces at the Eastern Command headquarters here on Monday.

The conference is the apex brainstorming forum of the armed forces, bringing together the nation’s top civil and military leadership to exchange views at the conceptual and strategic levels, a Defence official said.

Coming in the backdrop of Operation Sindoor, this year’s meet will focus on reforms, transformation, change, and operational preparedness. The theme is 'Year of Reforms – Transforming for the Future.' "The focus of the conference reflects the armed forces’ commitment to institutional reforms, deeper integration and technological modernisation, while sustaining a high level of multi-domain operational readiness," the official added.

The PM arrived here on Sunday evening from Assam and will leave the city in the afternoon for Purnea in Bihar.

Operation Sindoor, which was conceived as a punitive and targeted campaign to dismantle the terror infrastructure across the Line of Control and deeper inside Pakistan, showcased a calibrated, tri-services response embodying precision, professionalism and purpose, the official said.

According to a Defence statement, "The three-day conference seeks to further strengthen the armed forces, which are agile and decisive in an increasingly complex geo-strategic landscape." The conference is being attended by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh, and top commanders of the Army, Air Force, and Navy.

The last CCC was held in Bhopal in 2023.