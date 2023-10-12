PM to inaugurate 9th G20 Parliamentary Speakers' Summit on Friday

New Delhi, Oct 12 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 9th G20 Parliamentary Speakers' Summit (P20) at the Yashobhoomi convention centre here on October 13, his office said on Thursday.

Advertisment

The summit is being hosted by Parliament under the broader framework of India's G20 presidency.

In line with the theme of India's G20 presidency, the theme of the 9th P20 Summit is 'Parliaments for One Earth, One Family, One Future'.

Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate the 9th G20 Parliamentary Speakers' Summit (P20) on October 13 at Yashobhoomi, New Delhi at around 11 am, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a statement.

The event will be attended by Speakers of Parliaments of G20 members and invitee countries. The Pan-African Parliament will take part in the P20 Summit for the first time after the African Union became a member of G20 at the New Delhi G20 Leaders' Summit last month.

The thematic sessions during this P20 Summit will focus on four subjects -- transformation in people's lives through public digital platforms, women-led development, accelerating SDGs and sustainable energy transition. PTI ASK DIV DIV