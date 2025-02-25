PM to inaugurate Assam business summit on Tuesday

Guwahati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate Advantage Assam 2.0 Investment and Infrastructure Summit on Tuesday in the presence of industry captains and business delegations from foreign countries, officials said.

Assam Governor Laxman Prasad Acharya and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will also be present on the occasion.

The prime minister will address the inaugural session of the two-day summit after prominent industrialists of the country and the state deliver their speeches.

The industry captains scheduled to be present in the programme are Reliance Industries Limited's Mukesh Ambani, Adani Groups' Gautam Adani, JSW Group's Sajjan Jindal, Essar's Prashant Ruia, Vedanta's Anil Agrawal, among others.

Ambassadors of 61 countries will also be present on the occasion along with representatives of high-level business delegations from partner countries such as Bhutan, Thailand, Singapore, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia and Japan.

Union ministers S Jaishankar and Jyotiraditya Scindia are scheduled to preside over various sessions on Tuesday.

Jaishankar, the external affairs minister, will preside over the sessions - 'Advancing Indo-Bhutan Economic Partnership' and 'Act East, Act Fast and Act First', while Scinidia, the minister for communications and DONER, will preside over the session 'Way to Viksit Assam'.

The other thematic sessions during the day include Assam Tea-200 years of Industry, MSME, Assam tourism, health horizons, and biomanufacturing and bio-foundries.

On the second day of the summit, union ministers Ashwini Vaishnaw, Hardeep Singh Puri, Sarbananda Sonowal and Piyush Goyal will be present, while Nitin Gadkari will address a session virtually.

Vaishnaw will address the session on 'Advancing semiconductor horizons', Puri on Hydrocarbons, and Goyal on export promotion, while Gadkari, Vaishnaw and Sonowal will address the session on road transport, railways and shipping respectively.

The other thematic sessions on Wednesday will include agarwood processing and value addition, startup ecosystem, renewable energy, bamboo green potential, aerospace and defence manufacturing, space and geospatial, multilateral development bank financing to unlock private investment and real estate and urban infrastructure.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will address the valedictory session of the summit on Wednesday.

The chief minister had earlier said that the summit was expected to bring in investment proposals of over Rs 120 lakh crore and several important memoranda of understanding (MoUs) were expected to be signed during the two days.