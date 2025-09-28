PM to inaugurate Delhi BJP's new office at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg on Monday

New Delhi, Sep 28 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the new office of Delhi BJP at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg on Monday, Virendra Sachdeva, party's Delhi unit chief, announced here.

Addressing a press conference, Sachdeva congratulated the BJP workers on the completion of the office construction and recalled that on June 9, 2023, BJP national president J P Nadda had performed the 'bhoomi poojan' of the office.

"After the party's establishment, the first office was opened at Ajmeri Gate, later shifted for some time to Rakabganj Road, and for almost 35 years functioned from 14 Pandit Pant Marg," he said.

"Now, tomorrow, the party will move into its own building at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg. This journey has been full of struggle, yet remarkable," the BJP chief added.

The event will be attended by several BJP leaders, including Union Ministers, and thousands of party workers. PTI SLB SHS SHS AMJ AMJ