PM Modi to inaugurate India AI Impact Expo on Feb 16, alongside Summit

New Delhi (PTI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the India AI Impact Expo 2026 on Monday at the Bharat Mandapam, his office said.

The India AI Impact Expo 2026 will be held from February 16-20, alongside the India AI Impact Summit at the Bharat Mandapam, a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said.

The exhibition will serve as a national demonstration of AI in action, where policy meets practice, innovation meets scale, and technology meets the everyday citizen.

Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate the India AI Impact Expo 2026 on February 16 at 5 pm at Bharat Mandapam here, the statement said.

Spread across 10 arenas covering more than 70,000 square metres, the Expo will bring together global technology firms, startups, academia and research institutions, Union ministries, state governments and international partners.

The Expo will also feature 13 country pavilions, showcasing international collaboration in the AI ecosystem. These include pavilions from Australia, Japan, Russia, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Serbia, Estonia, Tajikistan and Africa.

It will host over 300 curated exhibition pavilions and live demonstrations, structured across three thematic chakras -- people, planet and progress, the statement said.

In addition, the Expo will feature over 600 high-potential startups, many of them building globally relevant and population-scale solutions. These startups will demonstrate working solutions that are already deployed in real-world settings, it said.

The India AI Impact Expo 2026 is expected to witness the participation of over 2.5 lakh visitors, including international delegates. The event aims to foster new partnerships and create business opportunities within the global AI ecosystem.

Over 500 sessions will be organised, featuring more than 3,250 visionary speakers and panel members. These sessions will focus on acknowledging the transformative impact of AI across sectors and deliberating on future actions to ensure that AI benefits every global citizen.