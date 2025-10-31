PM to inaugurate India's first digital museum of tribal freedom fighters in Nava Raipur

Raipur, Oct 31 (PTI) India's first digital museum dedicated to tribal freedom heroes has been established in Nava Raipur Atal Nagar in Chhattisgarh, showcasing the valour and sacrifices of tribal warriors who fought against British rule.

The museum, titled Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh Memorial and Tribal Freedom Fighters Museum, will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his day-long visit to Chhattisgarh on Saturday, an official statement said.

The museum, built at a cost of Rs 50 crore on around 10 acres of land, pays tribute to Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh, the landlord of Sonakhan and the first martyr freedom fighter from Chhattisgarh, who led the revolt against British oppression, it said.

The facility also chronicles the region's major tribal uprisings, including the Halba Rebellion, Sarguja Revolt, Bhopalpatnam, Paralkot, Tarapur, Lingagiri, Koie, Meria, Muria, Rani Chauris, Bhumkal, and Sonakhan movements, along with the Jhanda and Jungle Satyagrahas, it said.

Principal Secretary of state's Tribal Development department Sonmani Borah, said the state-of-the-art museum features VFX technology, digital projections, interactive screens and QR codes, offering visitors a dynamic experience.

The entrance showcases intricate wood carvings by Sarguja artisans and replicas of ancient Sal, Mahua, and Saja trees, with digital leaves which narrate the stories of 14 tribal revolts, he said.

The museum also includes selfie points, accessibility features for the differently-abled and senior citizens, and sculptures of Bhagwan Birsa Munda, Shaheed Gend Singh, and others, he said.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said the digital museum will serve as a global centre for Chhattisgarh's tribal culture, preserving the legacy of tribal warriors and inspiring future generations with their stories of courage and sacrifice. PTI TKP NP