PM to inaugurate, lay foundation stone of projects worth Rs 4,200 crore in Uttarakhand on Oct 12

New Delhi, Oct 10 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pay a day-long visit to Uttarakhand on Thursday during which he will offer prayers at Parvati Kund and Jageshwar Dham and inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of development projects worth about Rs 4,200 crore in Pithoragarh.

In a statement, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said Modi would reach Jollingkong in Pithoragarh district around 8:30 am and offer prayers at Parvati Kund.

He will also seek the blessings of the holy Adi-Kailash at this place. The area is well known for its spiritual importance and natural beauty, the PMO said.

The prime minister will reach Gunji village in Pithoragarh around 9:30 am where he will interact with local people and visit an exhibition highlighting local art and products.

He will also interact with the personnel of the Army, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), according to the statement.

At around 12 noon, Modi will reach Jageshwar in Almora district where he will offer prayers at the Jageshwar Dham. Located at an altitude of about 6,200 feet, the Jageshwar Dham comprises about 224 stone temples.

After that, the prime minister will reach Pithoragarh around 2:30 pm and inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth about Rs 4,200 crore in sectors such as rural development, road, power, irrigation, drinking water, horticulture, education, health and disaster management, among others, the statement said.

The projects that will be inaugurated and dedicated to the nation by Prime Minister Modi include 76 rural roads and 25 bridges built in rural areas under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana; 15 buildings of BDO offices in nine districts; and the upgrading of three roads built under the central road fund, it added.

The projects whose foundation stone will be laid include a scheme for the construction of 21,398 poly-houses, which will help in increasing the production of flowers and vegetables and improving their quality, a scheme for cultivation of high-density intensive apple orchards and five NH projects, according to the statement.

These also include projects to upgrade the state emergency operation centre in Dehradun, prevent landslides in Balianala, Nainital, and improve other infrastructure.

The prime minister will also lay the foundation stone of a 50-bedded hospital block in Champawat, Astroturf Hockey Ground at Haldwani Stadium, Nainital, and a Velodrome Stadium at Rudrapur.