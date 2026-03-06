PM to inaugurate, lay foundation stones of projects worth Rs 33,500 Cr in Delhi

New Delhi, Mar 6 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch and lay the foundation stones of multiple development projects, including inaugurating two new corridors of the Delhi Metro, in the national capital on Sunday.

The total cost of the projects is around Rs 33,500 crore.

The prime minister will also address a gathering on the occasion.

Prior to the programme, Modi will visit the General Pool Residential Accommodation (GPRA) Type-5 quarters in Sarojini Nagar and hand over the keys to female allottees, according to an official statement.

The two new Delhi Metro corridors, which will be inaugurated by the prime minister, are the Majlis Park-Maujpur Babarpur (Pink Line) corridor of around 12.3 km and the Deepali Chowk-Majlis Park (Magenta Line) corridor of around 9.9 km.

These corridors will benefit several areas of Delhi, including Burari, Jagatpur-Wazirabad, Khajuri Khas, Bhajanpura, Yamuna Vihar, Madhuban Chowk, Haiderpur Badli Mor, Bhalaswa and Majlis Park.

Modi will also lay the foundation stone for three new corridors under Phase V-A of the Delhi Metro, covering a route length of around 16.1 km.

The three new corridors are R K Ashram Marg to Indraprastha, Aerocity to Indira Gandhi Airport Terminal-1 and Tughlakabad to Kalindi Kunj.

These corridors will provide direct connectivity to several important locations in the capital and improve connectivity for those travelling between Noida, south Delhi and the airport.

The prime minister will also inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of projects worth Rs 15,200 crore under the GPRA redevelopment plan.

Spread across key locations, such as Sarojini Nagar, Netaji Nagar, Kasturba Nagar and Sriniwaspuri, these projects are part of the government's ambitious programme to modernise GPRA colonies and create world-class infrastructure for government employees and administrative offices, the statement said.

The projects have been redeveloped through an innovative self-sustainable financial model that ensures that the redevelopment is carried out without burdening the public exchequer.

Under this model, the government is developing and monetising a limited portion of the project area for commercial and residential space to finance the entire project. The revenue generated from it is being used to fund the redevelopment of modern government housing, support infrastructure and public facilities.

The redevelopment plan will provide more than 9,350 modern flats for government employees, along with the creation of approximately 48 lakh square feet of office space, which will significantly enhance administrative efficiency, while also generating monetisation potential, the statement said.