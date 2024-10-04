PM to inaugurate metro line, lay foundation stones of infra projects, launch agri schemes

Mumbai, Oct 4 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate an underground metro rail line, lay foundation stones of several key infrastructure projects and launch various initiatives related to the agriculture and animal husbandry sectors in Mumbai, Thane and Washim during his visit to Maharashtra on Saturday.

The PM will inaugurate the BKC to Aarey JVLR section of Mumbai Metro Line - 3 costing around Rs 14,120 crore. This section will have 10 stations, of which nine will be underground. Mumbai Metro Line - 3 is a key public transport project that will improve commuting in the metropolis and is expected to cater to 12 lakh passengers daily when fully operational, an official release issued said.

He will lay the foundation stone of Thane Integral Ring Metro Rail Project to be constructed at a cost of around Rs 12,200 crore. The route is of 29 kilometres and will have 20 elevated and two underground stations. This ambitious infrastructure project is a key initiative to address the growing transportation needs of Thane, a major industrial and commercial hub in the state, the release added.

Modi will also lay the foundation stone of the Elevated Eastern Freeway Extension from Chheda Nagar in Mumbai to Anand Nagar in Thane. The project, entailing a cost of Rs 3,310 crore, will provide seamless connectivity from south Mumbai to Thane.

Further, the PM will lay the foundation stone of Phase-1 of Navi Mumbai Airport Influence Notified Area (NAINA) project. The Rs 2250 crore project comprises construction of major arterial roads, bridges, flyovers, underpasses and integrated utility infrastructure, the release said.

He will also lay the foundation stone of the Thane Municipal Corporation complex to be constructed at a cost of around Rs 700 crore. The high rise will provide benefits to citizens of Thane by accommodating most municipal offices at a centrally located building, it said.

At 12 noon, Modi will launch various initiatives related to the agricultural and animal husbandry sector worth around Rs 23,300 crore in Washim.

Celebrating the rich heritage of the Banjara community, the PM will also inaugurate 'Banjara Virasat Museum' after offering prayers at Jagdamba Mata Temple in Poharadevi and paying tribute at the 'samadhis' of Sant Sevalal Maharaj and Sant Ramrao Maharaj.

At around 4 pm, the PM will inaugurate and lay foundation stones for various development projects costing more than Rs 32,800 crore in Thane.

At 6pm, from BKC metro station, he will flag off a metro service scheduled to run from BKC to Aarey JVLR in the western part of the metropolis. He will also travel between BKC and Santacruz metro stations, the release said.

In line with his commitment to empower farmers, Modi, during the event in Washim, will disburse the 18th instalment of the PM-KISAN Samman Nidhi worth about Rs 20,000 crore to around 9.4 crore farmers.

With this, the total funds released to farmers under PM-KISAN will be around Rs 3.45 lakh crore. He will also launch the 5th instalment of NaMo Shetkari Mahasanman Nidhi Yojana and disburse Rs 2,000 crore, the release said.

The PM will dedicate to the nation more than 7,500 projects, costing Rs 1,920 crore, under the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund (AIF). The major projects include custom hiring centres, primary processing units, warehouses, sorting and grading units, cold storage projects, post-harvest management projects etc.

He will dedicate to the nation 9,200 Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs) with a combined turnover of around Rs 1,300 crore.

Further, the PM will launch the Unified Genomic Chip for cattle and indigenous sex-sorted semen technology. This initiative aims to increase availability of sex sorted semen at affordable price to farmers and reduce the cost by around Rs 200 per dose.

The Unified Genomic Chip, GAUCHIP for indigenous cattle and MAHISHCHIP for buffaloes have been developed along with genotyping services. With the implementation of genomic selection, young high-quality bulls can be identified at an early age, the release informed.

Further, Prime Minister Modi will dedicate five solar parks with a total capacity of 19 MW across Maharashtra under the Mukhyamantri Saur Krushi Vahini Yojana 2.0.

During the programme, he will also honour beneficiaries of the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana, the release added. PTI MR BNM