Mizoram's first railway line: PM to flag off Rajdhani Express from Aizawl

Aizawl: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Saturday inaugurate the Bairabi-Sairang railway line in Mizoram, which will connect the state's capital Aizawl with the rest of the country.

During his second visit to the state after becoming the prime minister in 2014, Modi will also flag off a Rajdhani Express from Aizawl and unveil several other projects to augment highways, energy and sports infrastructure.

The Prime Minister is expected to arrive at Lengpui airport at 9 am, and then he will take a helicopter to fly to Aizawl's Thuampui helipad, a senior official said.

Modi will address a public meeting at Lammual at 10 am, during which he will unveil the projects.

However, the venue of the programme might also be changed due to inclement weather, he said.

Security has been beefed up across Mizoram ahead of the PM's visit.

"The Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for multiple development projects worth over Rs 9,000 crore in Aizawl," a statement from the Prime Minister's Office said.

He will inaugurate the Bairabi-Sairang rail line, worth over Rs 8,070 crore, connecting the capital of Mizoram to the Indian Railways network for the first time. The railway line has 45 tunnels and 55 major bridges constructed under complex geological conditions, it said.

The 51.38-km-long Bairabi-Sairang broad-gauge railway line project is part of the Centre's Act East policy. It will link Aizawl with Assam's Silchar town and the rest of the country, bringing Mizoram within India's railway network.

Besides the Sairang (Aizawl)-Delhi (Anand Vihar Terminal) Rajdhani Express, Modi will also flag off Sairang-Guwahati Express and Sairang-Kolkata Express.

Sairang railway station is around 22 km from Aizawl.

"This enhanced connectivity will improve access to hospitals, universities, and markets, thereby strengthening educational, cultural, and economic ties across the region. It will also generate employment opportunities and significantly boost tourism in the region," the statement said.

Modi will also lay the foundation stone for multiple road projects, including the Rs 500-crore Aizawl Bypass Road, which will decongest Aizawl city, improve connectivity to places like Lunglei, Siaha, Lawngtlai, Lengpui Airport and Sairang railway station.

The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for Khelo India Multipurpose Indoor Hall for Sports Development, the statement said.

To strengthen the energy infrastructure in the region, Modi will lay the foundation stone for a 30 TMTPA (thousand metric tons per annum) LPG Bottling Plant at Mualkhang in Aizawl that aims at ensuring a steady supply of cooking gas in Mizoram and neighbouring states.

He will also inaugurate several schools in the state.