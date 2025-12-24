PM to inaugurate national memorial in Lucknow to honour life, ideals of Vajpayee

New Delhi, Dec 24 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Thursday inaugurate a landmark national memorial and complex in Lucknow that will host statues of BJP ideologues Syama Prasad Mookerjee, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya, and former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

December 25 is the 101st birth anniversary of Vajpayee.

The prime minister said his government is committed to honouring and preserving the legacy of the nation's great luminaries.

Modi said he was fortunate to be inaugurating the Rashtriya Prerana Sthal in Lucknow on the occasion of the 101st birth anniversary of the Bharat Ratna awardee.

"Along with Vajpayee ji, it (complex) features grand bronze statues of Syama Prasad Mookerjee and Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya. In addition, a state-of-the-art museum has been developed, where visitors will have the opportunity to learn about the invaluable contributions of these visionary leaders to nation-building," he wrote on X in Hindi.

Modi will also address a public gathering on the occasion.

According to an official statement, the Rashtriya Prerna Sthal will serve as a tribute to the life, ideals, and enduring legacy of one of "India's most revered statesmen," whose leadership left a profound impact on the nation's democratic, political, and developmental journey.

The Rashtra Prerna Sthal has been developed as a landmark national memorial and "inspirational complex of enduring national significance", it said.

Constructed at an approximate cost of Rs 230 crore and spread across 65 acres, the complex is envisioned as a permanent national asset dedicated to fostering leadership values, national service, cultural consciousness, and public inspiration, it said.

The complex features 65-foot-high bronze statues of Mookerjee, Upadhyaya, and Vajpayee, symbolising their seminal contributions to India's political thought, nation-building, and public life, the statement said.

It also houses a state-of-the-art museum designed in a lotus-shaped structure, spread over 98,000 square feet.

The statement said the inauguration of the Rashtriya Prerna Sthal marks an important step in preserving and promoting the ideals of selfless leadership and good governance, and is expected to serve as a source of inspiration for present and future generations.