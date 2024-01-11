PM to inaugurate National Youth Festival at Nashik on Friday

Nashik, Jan 11 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 27th National Youth Festival here on Friday which will see participation of youths from across the country, Union Minister Anurag Thakur said on Thursday.

Thakur said thousands of youths have gathered here to participate in the festival that is organised every year on the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and other dignitaries will also be present on the occasion where the youth will take a vow to make India a developed nation by 2047.

This year, the National Youth Day will be celebrated by all field organisations of the Department of Youth Affairs in districts across the country in collaboration with several government departments.

'MY Bharat' volunteers throughout the country, with support from NSS units, NYKS and many educational institutions will coordinate their energies to carry out activities to volunteer for India, an official statement said.

Road safety awareness events will be organised at major cities and 750 districts headquarters of the country on Friday.

Trained road safety volunteers will be flagged off by central/state ministers, local MPs or MLAs, marking a commitment to building a safer tomorrow through an intensive campaign, the statement said.

These volunteers will be deployed to assist in handling traffic in traffic choke points and also conduct road safety awareness activities, it added.

The volunteers will also visit Anganwadi centres for story-telling sessions for children and also disseminate information about government schemes. PTI SKU CK