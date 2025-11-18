PM to inaugurate natural farming summit, to release aid under PM-Kisan in Coimbatore on Nov 19

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) Nov 18 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the South India Natural Farming Summit here on November 19, and also release over Rs 18,000 crore monetary support to farmers on the occasion.

The 21st instalment of the PM-KISAN, which will be released, will support 9 crore farmers across the country. Each eligible farmer will receive Rs 6,000 annually in three equal instalments credited directly into the bank accounts.

The Prime Minister will arrive at the Textile Capital of South India at 1.30 pm from Andhra Pradesh after taking part in the centenary Celebrations of late spiritual leader Sri Sathya Sai Baba at Puttaparthi.

"The summit brings together many farmers, researchers, and innovators working in this field. The emphasis on sustainable, eco-friendly, and chemical-free agriculture practices is indeed commendable," the PM said in a post on the social media platform 'X.' He further said that the event was important as the 21st instalment of PM-Kisan will be released to the "hardworking farmers across the country." The summit also aims to accelerate the shift towards natural and regenerative farming as a viable, climate-smart and economically sustainable model for India’s agricultural future.

"The summit will also focus on creating market linkages for farmer-producer organisations and rural entrepreneurs, while showcasing innovations in organic inputs, agro-processing, eco-friendly packaging, and indigenous technologies," a release said.

Over 50,000 farmers, natural farming practitioners, scientists, organic input suppliers, sellers, and stakeholders from Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala, Telangana, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh will participate in the summit.

Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu BJP leaders and cadres have planned a rousing reception for Modi immediately upon his arrival.