PM to inaugurate new flagship annual S&T; conclave in November

New Delhi, Aug 25 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to inaugurate the first edition of the Emerging Science, Technology and Innovation Conclave in November, which is being projected as the flagship event of the sector, bringing together Nobel laureates, innovators and policymakers in the field of science.

The conclave, scheduled to be held at Bharat Mandapam from November 3-5, is set to become an annual event showcasing the latest innovations and trends in the science and technology sector, edging out events such as the Indian Science Congress, which has an over 100-year history.

"This transformative platform will showcase cutting-edge research, deep-tech breakthroughs, and thought-provoking discussions with Nobel Laureates, global experts, policymakers, and emerging leaders - igniting a new era of scientific leadership," officials said.

The prime minister will inaugurate the conclave, hold a roundtable with Nobel laureates, young CEOs of deep-tech start-ups and future science leaders, and also open the exhibition featuring deep-tech start-ups.

The three-day conclave will have 11 thematic sessions, including on space technologies, advanced materials and manufacturing, digital communications, emerging agricultural technologies, electronics and semiconductor manufacturing.

Each day of the conclave will feature two plenary addresses by Nobel laureates or persons of global eminence.

The thematic sessions will cover fields like Quantum science and technology, bio-manufacturing, energy, environment and climate, artificial intelligence, blue economy and health and medical technologies.

The conclave has been organised by the Department of Science and Technology, Office of the Principal Scientific Adviser and different government departments.

The government has stopped supporting the Indian Science Congress Association, which has been organising the Indian Science Congress for over 100 years.