PM to inaugurate newly-constructed flats for MPs in New Delhi

New Delhi, Aug 10 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate 184 newly constructed Type-VII multi-storey flats for Members of Parliament at Baba Kharak Singh Marg here on Monday.

On this occasion, the prime minister will plant a Sindoor sapling at the residential premise. He will also interact with 'sramajeevis' on this occasion and address the gathering, according to a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

The flats will be inaugurated at around 10 AM on August 11, the statement said.

The complex is designed to be self-sufficient and is equipped with a full range of modern amenities to address the functional needs of the members of the Parliament, it said.

"Incorporating green technology, the project adheres to the standards of the GRIHA 3-star rating and complies with the National Building Code (NBC) 2016. These environmentally sustainable features are expected to contribute to energy conservation, renewable energy generation, and effective waste management," the statement said.

The use of advanced construction technology -- specifically, monolithic concrete with aluminum shuttering -- enabled timely completion of the project while ensuring structural durability.

The complex is also 'divyang'-friendly, demonstrating a commitment to inclusive design, the statement said.

The development of the project was necessitated due to shortage of adequate housing for Members of Parliament, it said.

Owing to the limited availability of land, there has been a sustained emphasis on vertical housing developments aimed at optimising land use and minimising maintenance costs.

Each residential unit offers approximately 5,000 square feet of carpet area, providing ample space for both residential and official functions, the statement said.

The inclusion of dedicated areas for offices, staff accommodation, and a community centre will support members of Parliament in fulfilling their responsibilities as public representatives, it said.

All buildings within the complex are constructed to be earthquake-resistant, in accordance with modern structural design norms.

A comprehensive and robust security system has been implemented to ensure the safety of all residents, the statement said. PTI ASK DV DV