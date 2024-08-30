PM to inaugurate two-day long national conference on district judiciary

New Delhi, Aug 30 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate a two-day long national conference of district judiciary beginning Saturday.

The function is being organised by the Supreme Court.

“The prime minister will be releasing a coin and postage stamp to commemorate 75 years of the establishment of the apex court. The inaugural function will also be attended by Arjun Ram Meghwal, Minister of State (independent charge) for Law and Justice among other dignitaries,” the apex court said in a release.

President Droupadi Murmu will be delivering the valedictory address on September 1 and will also unveil the flag and insignia of the Supreme Court, it said.

“Under the guidance of the Chief Justice of India, the ‘National Conference on the District Judiciary’ will include six sessions to be hosted over a span of two days. More than 800 participants from the district judiciary of all States and Union Territories will attend this national level conference. The session on 'Infrastructure and Human Resources' aims to explore ways to enhance the infrastructure and human capital for the district judiciary,” it said.

The session on "Courtrooms for All” will include presentations and discussions on the need for accessibility and inclusivity within the district judiciary and the need to ensure safe and equitable access to justice for the marginalised communities, it said.

“’Judicial Security and Judicial Wellness’ will also be discussed to address the safety concerns for judges and several well-being initiatives,” it said.

The second day will be marked by a session on “Case Management” to discuss strategies for efficient case handling and reduction in pendency, it said.

“’Judicial Training - Curriculum and Methods’ will also be deliberated upon to enhance the training programmes for judges. The conference has also scheduled a session on ‘Bridging the Gap’ to encourage a discussion on how the High Courts and Supreme Court can support the needs of the district judiciary in a holistic manner,” it said.

The Supreme Court judges, the chief justices of high courts, Secretary General of the apex court along with the registrar generals of the high courts will be participating in the conference, it said.

“This conference presents an invaluable opportunity for all stakeholders within the judiciary to come together and engage in a meaningful dialogue to addresses the challenges faced by the district judiciary,” it said.

By working in unison, with a shared sense of purpose and responsibility, the conference will help ensure that the delivery of justice is timely, fair, and accessible to all citizens, it said.

"This conference will play a crucial role in enhancing the future of judicial administration in the country," the apex court said.