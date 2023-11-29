PM to interact with beneficiaries of Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra Thursday

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with beneficiaries of the 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra' on Thursday via video conferencing, his office said.

Advertisment

The Yatra is being undertaken across the country with an aim to attain saturation of flagship schemes of the government by ensuring that the benefits of these schemes reach all targeted beneficiaries in a time bound manner, a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said.

Modi will interact with beneficiaries of the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra on November 30 at 11 am via video conferencing, it said.

It has been the constant endeavour of the prime minister to ensure women led development, the statement said.

Advertisment

In yet another step in this direction, Prime Minister Modi will launch Pradhan Mantri Mahila Kisan Drone Kendra, it said.

The kendra will provide drones to women Self Help Groups (SHGs) so that this technology can be used by them for livelihood assistance, the statement said.

It said 15,000 drones will be provided to women SHGs in the course of the next three years.

Advertisment

Women will also be provided necessary training to fly and use drones. The initiative will encourage the use of technology in agriculture, the statement said.

Making healthcare affordable and easily accessible has been the cornerstone of the prime minister’s vision for a healthy India. One of the major initiatives in this direction has been the establishment of Jan Aushadhi Kendra to make medicines available at affordable prices.

During the programme, the prime minister will dedicate the landmark 10,000th Jan Aushadi Kendra at AIIMS, Deoghar.

Further, the prime minister will also launch a programme to increase the number of Jan Aushadhi Kendras in the country from 10,000 to 25,000.

Both these initiatives of providing drones to women SHGs and increasing the number of Jan Aushadhi Kendras were announced by the prime minister during his Independence Day speech. The programme marks the fulfilment of these promises, the statement said.