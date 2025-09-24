PM to launch development projects, lay foundation of nuclear plant during Rajasthan visit

Jaipur, Sep 24 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of a slew of development projects during his visit to Rajasthan's Banswara on Thursday, including the Rs 42,000 crore Mahi-Banswara nuclear plant, officials said.

The projects span across key sectors such as energy, water, infrastructure, health and urban development, they said.

Among the projects to be launched, the proposed 2,800 MW nuclear facility is the most important as it is expected to play a crucial role in the state's journey toward energy self-sufficiency, officials said.

The other projects include a 590 MW renewable energy project in Bikaner to be built at a cost of Rs 8,500 crore, high-capacity power transmission lines with a total capacity of 15.5 gigawatts being laid across Jaisalmer, Barmer, Sirohi, Nagaur and Bikaner for Rs 13,183 crore.

Fifteen new drinking water supply projects across 11 districts, including Banswara, Udaipur, Dungarpur, Sikar and Ajmer, worth Rs 5,884, construction of two new flyovers, a bridge over the Banas river, 119 roads under the Atal Pragati Path scheme in Bharatpur, and three new grid substations in Bikaner and Jaisalmer, they said.

The prime minister will also inaugurate multiple completed projects, including solar energy plants with a combined capacity of 1,400 MW and 925 MW Nokh Solar Park in Phalodi, decentralised solar energy plants of 895 MW capacity built for Rs 3,132 crore under the PM-KUSUM-C scheme, works at Isarda dam, Dholpur lift scheme and other regional irrigation projects, seven road projects in Barmer, Ajmer, Beawar, Dungarpur, Banswara, Rajsamand and Udaipur, a water resources project worth Rs 20,833 crore, among others.

Modi will flag off Vande Bharat Express trains -- Bikaner to Delhi Cantt and Jodhpur to Delhi Cantt, and the Udaipur-Chandigarh express.

Apart from these, 15,000 youths will receive appointment letters as part of a government drive to generate jobs across various departments.

"Overall, development projects worth over Rs 1.22 lakh crore will be either inaugurated or have their foundation stones laid in the programme, out of which Rajasthan alone will receive projects worth Rs 1,08,468 crore," the official said.

Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma gave directions to officials to complete all the preparations for the event. He will visit the venue site in Banswara on Wednesday to take stock of the preparations.

Ahead of the event, BJP state president Madan Rathore visited households in Banswara on Tuesday, distributing "yellow rice" as a traditional invitation for the prime minister's programme.

Rathore said that Banswara's nuclear project would become a landmark initiative for Rajasthan.

"This project will not only ensure energy independence for the state but also drive local tourism, employment, and economic growth," he said.

Taking a swipe at the opposition, Rathore accused the previous Congress-led government of misgovernance and failing to address the people's concerns. He also claimed that former chief minister Ashok Gehlot prioritised political drama over public service.

Earlier, Gehlot had asked Modi to speak on the "slow progress" in the investigation of the 2022 Kanhaiya Lal murder case in Udaipur that is being investigated by the NIA.

He also demanded from the prime minister a national monument status for the Mangarh Dham in Banswara during his visit to the tribal dominated district. PTI SDA RHL