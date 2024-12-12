PM to launch major development projects in Prayagraj on Friday

Lucknow, Dec 12 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will perform religious rituals and inaugurate several key development projects in Prayagraj on Friday as part of the government's efforts to enhance infrastructure ahead of the Mahakumbh Mela 2025.

According to an official statement, the prime minister is scheduled to arrive in Prayagraj around 12:15 PM. His visit will begin with a ceremonial pooja and darshan at the holy Sangam, the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers.

He will then perform pooja at the historic Akshay Vata Vriksh, followed by visits to Hanuman Mandir and Saraswati Koop for further religious observances.

He will also tour the Mahakumbh exhibition site, providing an opportunity to showcase preparations for the upcoming Kumbh Mela, and inaugurate multiple development projects worth approximately Rs 5,500 crore, aimed at bolstering the city's infrastructure.

These projects are primarily geared toward improving infrastructure for the 2025 Mahakumbh Mela, with key initiatives including the construction of 10 new Road Over Bridges (RoBs) and flyovers, permanent ghats, and riverfront roads, all designed to enhance connectivity and ease of travel in and around Prayagraj.

Modi will also inaugurate projects aimed at preventing untreated sewage from flowing into the Ganga. These include systems for the interception, tapping, diversion, and treatment of minor drains that currently discharge into the river.

Additionally, he will launch several vital infrastructure projects related to drinking water and power supply in the region, further improving the city's basic amenities.

As part of efforts to enhance spiritual tourism and facilitate the movement of devotees, Modi will inaugurate major temple corridors, including the Bharadwaj Ashram corridor, Shringverpur Dham corridor, Akshayvat corridor, and Hanuman Mandir corridor. These corridors will ensure smoother access to sacred sites for pilgrims and tourists.

To further streamline communication for devotees attending the Mahakumbh Mela, the prime minister will also launch the Kumbh Sah'AI'yak chatbot, a digital assistant designed to provide real-time updates and guidance about the events surrounding the mela, the statement said. PTI CDN ZMN