PM to launch power projects worth Rs 28,978 crore in Odisha on Feb 3

Bhubaneswar, Feb 1 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to dedicate two power projects by NTPC and lay the foundation stone of another with a total investment of Rs 28,978 crore during his daylong visit to Odisha on February 3.

Modi is scheduled to dedicate the Darlipali Super Thermal Power Station (2x800 MW) and NSPCL Rourkela PP Expansion Project (1x250 MW) and lay the foundation stone of NTPC’s Talcher Thermal Power Project, (2x660 MW) during the visit.

Addressing a press conference, NTPC’s regional executive director (Eastern Region I & II) Sudip Nag said, "The upcoming power projects will be flagged-off by the prime minister." Located in Sundergarh district, the Darlipali STPP is a pit-head power station with supercritical (highly efficient) technology and will supply low-cost power to its beneficiary states such as Odisha, Bihar, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Gujarat and Sikkim.

The 250 MW project of NTPC-SAIL Power Company Ltd was established in Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) to provide reliable power for the steel plant, which is vital for economic growth, he said, adding that the NTPC is developing the Talcher Thermal Power Project, Stage-III, within the old TTPS plant premises in Angul district, was taken over by NTPC from Odisha State Electricity Board in 1995.

After completing more than 50 years of service, the old TTPS plant was decommissioned.

The upcoming plant will have highly efficient ultra-supercritical technology-based units and approximately three times the capacity of the old TTPS plant.

While 50 per cent capacity of this project is dedicated to Odisha, other beneficiary states such as Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Assam will also get low-cost power from this pit-head station.

This project is under construction with all modern environmental features like efficient electrostatic precipitator, flue gas desulphurization, bio-mass cofiring, and covered storage space for coal, and help in lesser specific coal consumption and C02 emissions, the official said.

Some top officials of the company were also present at the press meet.

Besides creating direct and indirect employment opportunities in the region, these projects have contributed to the improvement of physical infrastructure such as approach roads, drainage, transportation and communication facilities.

NTPC has undertaken various community development initiatives in the surrounding villages, such as education, drinking water, sanitation, health, women empowerment and rural sports. The company has also set up a medical college-cum-Hospital in Sundergarh, the official said.