PM to launch projects worth Rs 12,460 cr in J'khand, Odisha, Gujarat during Sep 15-17

Ranchi/Bhubaneswar/New Delhi, Sep 14 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to lay the foundation stone and launch projects worth more than Rs 12,460 crore during his three-day visit to Jharkhand, Gujarat and Odisha from September 15 to 17.

PM Modi will travel to Jharkhand on Sunday and flag off six Vande Bharat trains at Tatanagar Junction Railway Station around 10 am, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a statement.

Tatanagar-Patna Vande Bharat train is among the six trains which will be flagged off.

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said the PM will also address a massive rally organised by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Jamshedpur, while sources said a roadshow is also planned there.

As per the PMO statement, the PM will lay the foundation stone and dedicate to the nation various railway projects worth more than Rs 660 crore through video conference at 10.30 am and also distribute sanction letters to 20,000 Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G) beneficiaries in Tatanagar.

In addition, the PM will also lay the foundation stone for the Madhupur bypass line in Deoghar district and the Hazaribag town coaching depot.

Modi will also dedicate to the nation doubling of the Kurkura-Kanaroan line, which is a part of the Bondamunda-Ranchi single-line section and part of the Rourkela-Gomoh route via Ranchi, Muri and Chandrapura stations.

Chouhan said the PM will also address a massive rally organised by the BJP in Jamshedpur.

During his one-day visit to Odisha on September 17, he will launch the state government's 'Subhadra' yojana.

He will also lay the foundation stone and dedicate to the nation railway projects worth Rs 2,800 crore, officials said.

After reaching the Odisha capital on Tuesday, Modi will go to Janata Maidan where he will launch, the 'Subhadra' yojana, a scheme that is expected to cover more than one crore women.

Under the programme, all eligible women beneficiaries in the age group of 21 to 60 years would receive Rs 50,000 over a period of five years between 2024-25 to 2028-29.

An amount of Rs 10,000 per annum in two equal instalments will be credited directly to the beneficiaries' Aadhaar-enabled and DBT-enabled bank accounts.

The prime minister would initiate the fund transfer into the bank accounts of more than 10 lakh women on September 17.

Odisha Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida on Saturday said that women, who have applied for the 'Subhadra' yojana on or before September 15 will get their first instalment during the launch of the ambitious scheme by the PM.

Modi will also lay the foundation stone and dedicate to the nation railway projects worth more than Rs 2,800 crore in Odisha on September 17. These projects will enhance railway infrastructure in Odisha and improve growth and connectivity in the region.

The PM will also lay the foundation stone of national highway projects worth more than Rs 1,000 crore, an official said.

The prime minister will also release the first instalment of assistance to nearly 10 lakh beneficiaries under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G) of around 14 states, he said.

The 'Griha Pravesh' celebrations for 26 lakh beneficiaries of PMAY (Gramin and Urban) from across the country will be held during the programme and Modi will hand over the keys of houses to PMAY (Gramin and Urban) beneficiaries, he said.

The PM will also launch the Awaas+ 2024 App for a survey of additional households for PMAY-G.

Besides, he will launch the Operational Guidelines of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana – Urban (PMAY-U) 2.0, the official said.

On September 16, around 9:45 am, Modi will interact with the beneficiaries of PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana in Gandhinagar.

Thereafter, he will inaugurate the 4th Global Renewable Energy Investors Meet and Expo (RE-INVEST) at Mahatma Mandir, Gandhinagar.

Around 1:45 pm, the prime minister will inaugurate the Ahmedabad Metro Rail Project and take a ride from Section 1 to GIFT City station.

Later in the day, he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for multiple development projects worth more than Rs 8,000 crore in Ahmedabad.

The prime minister will lay the foundation stone for several key projects, including the quadrupling of the Samakhiali-Gandhidham and Gandhidham-Adipur railway lines, the development of iconic roads in AMC, Ahmedabad, and the construction of flyover bridges over Bakrol, Hathijan, Ramol and Panjarpol Junction.

He will also inaugurate a 30 MW solar power system, a 35 MW BESS Solar PV Project at the Kutch Lignite Thermal Power Station and 220 Kilovolt substations in Morbi and Rajkot.

Modi will launch the Single Window IT System (SWITS) of the International Financial Services Centres Authority, designed to streamline financial services.

He will sanction more than 30,000 houses under the PMAY-G and release the first instalment for these homes, as well as launch the construction of houses under the PMAY scheme.

He will also hand over to the beneficiaries of the state-completed houses under both the urban and rural segments of the PMAY.

Further, Modi will also flag off India's first Vande Metro from Bhuj to Ahmedabad and several Vande Bharat trains on the Nagpur-Secunderabad, Kolhapur-Pune, Agra Cantt-Banaras, Durg-Visakhapatnam and Pune-Hubballi routes, and the first 20-coach Vande Bharat train from Varanasi to Delhi. PTI SAN AAM ASK NAM BDC