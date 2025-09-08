PM to launch special campaign to strengthen healthcare services for women, children

New Delhi, Sep 8 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on September 17 launch a special campaign that aims to strengthen healthcare services for women and children.

As part of the nationwide Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan, 75000 health camps will be organised at Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, Community Health Centres (CHCs) and other healthcare facilities, Union Health Minister J P Nadda announced on X on Monday.

The initiative aims to strengthen healthcare services for women and children across India, ensuring better access, quality care and awareness, Nadda said.

"These camps will provide essential services specifically designed to address the healthcare needs of women and children, supporting the government's vision of inclusive healthcare.

"In addition, Poshan Maah will be observed at all Anganwadis to promote nutrition, health awareness, and overall well-being. Together, these measures aim to build healthier families and empowered communities across the country," the minster said.

He appealed to all private hospitals and healthcare stakeholders to come forward and be an integral part of this Jan Bhagidaari Abhgiyaan.

"With 'India First' as our inspiration, let us strengthen our collective efforts for Viksit Bharat," he said in the same post. PTI PLB RT