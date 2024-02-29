PM to lay foundation, inaugurate projects worth Rs 35,700 cr in J'khand on Friday

Ranchi, Feb 29 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation of projects worth Rs 35,700 crore in Jharkhand on Friday.

The PM will be on a two-day visit to Jharkhand, West Bengal and Bihar on March 1 and 2 where he is scheduled to lay the foundation and inaugurate multiple projects worth Rs 2,40,700 crore, the Prime Minister's Office said in a statement.

"On March 1, around 11 am, the prime minister will reach Sindri, Dhanbad, Jharkhand and participate in a public programme, where he will inaugurate and lay the foundation of multiple development projects worth Rs 35,700 crore in Jharkhand," the statement said.

The developmental projects are related to fertiliser, rail, power, and coal sectors.

Modi will dedicate to the nation the Hindustan Urvarak & Rasayan Ltd (HURL) Sindri Fertiliser Plant, developed at a cost of over Rs 8,900 crore, in order to attain self-sufficiency in the urea sector.

"It will add about 12.7 LMT (lakh metric tonne) per annum indigenous urea production in the country benefiting the farmers of the country. This is the third fertiliser plant to be revived in the country, after the revival of fertiliser plants at Gorakhpur and Ramagundam, which were also dedicated to the nation by the prime minister in December 2021 and November 2022 respectively," the statement said.

Besides, the PM will inaugurate and lay the foundation of several rail projects worth over Rs 17,600 crore in the state.

The projects include third and fourth lines connecting Sone Nagar and Andal, Tori-Shivpur first and second, and Biratoli-Shivpur third line, Mohanpur-Hansdiha new rail line and Dhanbad-Chandrapura rail line, among others.

These projects will expand the rail services in the state and lead to socio-economic development of the region, the statement said, adding that the prime minister will also flag-off three trains during the programme.

This includes Deoghar-Dibrugarh train service, MEMU train service between Tatanagar and Badampahar and long-haul freight train from Shivpur station.

In addition, Modi will also dedicate to the nation important power projects in Jharkhand including the Unit 1 (660 MW) of North Karanpura Super Thermal Power Project (STPP) at Chatra.

Developed at more than Rs 7500 crore, the project is expected to improve power supply in the region.

It will also boost employment generation and contribute to socio-economic development in the state.

Also, in accordance with the 'PM Gatishakti Master Plan', Modi will inaugurate the North Urimari Coal Handling Plant of Central Coalfields Limited (CCL), a subsidiary of Coal India Limited (CIL) in Ramgarh district.

With a capital outlay of Rs 292 crore, the facility boasts a coal dispatch capacity of 7.5 million tonne per annum (MTPA) along with substantial coal storage capacity of 20,000 tonne and silo bunker capacity of 4000 tonne.

The prime minister is scheduled to leave Jharkhand in the afternoon and on reaching West Bengal, he will participate in a public programme at Arambagh in Hooghly district, where he will inaugurate and lay the foundation of multiple development projects worth more than Rs 7,200 crore .

"On March 2, around 10.30 am, the prime minister will reach Krishnanagar in Nadia district, where he will inaugurate and lay the foundation of multiple development projects worth Rs 15,000 crore. At 2.30 pm, he will inaugurate and lay the foundation of multiple development projects worth Rs 21,400 crore in Aurangabad in Bihar," the statement said.

At 5.15 pm, the prime minister will reach Begusarai in Bihar where he will participate in a public programme and inaugurate and lay the foundation of multiple oil and gas sector projects worth about Rs 1.48 lakh crore across the country, and several development projects in Bihar worth more than Rs 13,400, the statement added. PTI SAN/NAM ACD