PM to lay foundation stone and inaugurate multiple projects in Chhattisgarh on Sunday

Raipur, Mar 29 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone, initiate the commencement of work and dedicate to the nation multiple development projects of more than Rs 33,700 crore related to various sectors in Chhattisgarh on Sunday.

He will also lay the foundation for various projects, initiate the commencement of works, and address a public meeting during his first visit to the state after the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Around 2 lakh people are expected to attend the function in Mohbhatta village of Bilaspur district, officials said, adding that security has been heightened in the area.

The prime minister will reach Bilaspur at around 3:30 pm and lay the foundation stone, initiate the commencement of work and dedicate to the nation multiple development projects of over Rs 33,700 crore. He will also address a public meeting, an official statement said.

The dedication of projects, laying of foundation stones, and commencement of work will be conducted virtually by Modi from Mohbhatta village.

In line with the prime minister's commitment to improving the power sector in India, multiple steps will be undertaken in providing affordable and reliable power and making Chhattisgarh self-reliant in power generation, it said.

Modi will lay the foundation stone of NTPC's Sipat Super Thermal Power Project Stage-III (1x800MW), located in Bilaspur district, worth over Rs 9,790 crore. This pit head project is based on the latest state-of-the-art Ultra-Supercritical Technology with high power generation efficiency.

He will initiate the commencement of work of the First Super Critical Thermal Power Project (2X660MW) of Chhattisgarh State Power Generation Company Limited (CSPGCL) worth over Rs 15,800 crore.

Modi will also dedicate to the nation three power transmission projects of POWERGRID under the Western Region Expansion Scheme (WRES) of more than Rs 560 crore.

In line with India's net-zero emission goals, reducing air pollution and providing cleaner energy solutions, the PM will lay the foundation stone of the City Gas Distribution (CGD) project of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) in Korea, Surajpur, Balrampur and Surguja districts.

It includes over 200-km high-pressure pipeline, more than 800-km MDPE (Medium Density Polyethylene) pipeline and multiple CNG dispensing outlets of Rs 1,285 crore.

Modi will also lay the foundation stone of the Visakh-Raipur Pipeline (VRPL) Project of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) spanning 540 km of Rs 2,210 crore. This multiproduct (Petrol, Diesel, Kerosene) pipeline will have a capacity of over 3 Million Metric tonnes per Annum.

With a focus on improving connectivity in the region, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of seven railway projects with a total length of 108 km and dedicate to the nation three railway projects with a total length of 111 km, worth over Rs 2,690 crore.

Modi will flag off the MEMU train service in the Abhanpur- Raipur section via Mandir Hasaud. He will also dedicate 100% electrification of the rail network of Indian Railways in Chhattisgarh.

These projects will reduce congestion, improve connectivity, and enhance social and economic growth across the region, the statement said.

Enhancing the road infrastructure in the region, the PM will dedicate to the nation the upgraded Jhalmala to Sherpar section of NH-930 (37 Km) and Ambikapur-Pathalgaon section of NH-43 (75 Km) to 2 Laning with paved shoulder.

The PM will lay the foundation stone for the upgradation of the Kondagaon- Narayanpur section of NH-130D (47.5Km) to a two-lane with a paved shoulder. These projects worth over Rs 1,270 crore will significantly improve accessibility to tribal and industrial regions, leading to holistic development of the region.

In line with his commitment to ensure education for all, the PM will dedicate two flagship educational initiatives, 130 PM SHRI Schools across 29 districts and Vidya Samiksha Kendra (VSK) at Raipur. 130 schools will be upgraded under the PM Schools for Rising India scheme.

These schools will help in providing high-quality education through well-structured infrastructure, smart boards, modern laboratories, and libraries. VSK in Raipur will enable online monitoring and data analysis of various education-related government schemes.

Fulfilling the commitment to ensure access to proper housing for rural households and improving their health, security, and overall quality of life, Griha Pravesh of 3 lakh beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana – Gramin (PMAY-G) will be held and Prime Minister will hand over the keys to some beneficiaries under the scheme. PTI TKP NSK