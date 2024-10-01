PM to lay foundation stone for sanitation projects on Oct 2: Jal Shakti minister

New Delhi, Oct 1 (PTI) Marking the completion of 10 years of the launch of the Swachh Bharat Mission, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in Swachh Bharat Diwas 2024 and lay the foundation stone for several sanitation and cleanliness projects on Wednesday, Jal Shakti minister C R Paatil said.

Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, Paatil said the projects will also include projects worth over Rs 6,800 crore, aimed at enhancing urban water and sewage systems under AMRUT and AMRUT 2.0, 10 projects worth over Rs 1,550 crore focused on improving water quality and waste management in Ganga basin areas under National Mission for Clean Ganga and 15 Compressed Biogas (CBG) Plant projects worth over Rs 1332 crore under GOBARdhan Scheme.

"The Swachh Bharat Diwas programme will showcase India's decade-long sanitation achievements and those in the recently concluded Swachhata Hi Seva campaign. It will also set the stage for the next phase of this national endeavour," he said.

He said the prime minister will also launch and lay the foundation stone for several sanitation and cleanliness projects worth over Rs 9,600 crore and these include projects under AMRUT and AMRUT 2.0, National Mission for Clean Ganga and GOBARdhan Scheme.

Paatil said the programme will also include nationwide participation from local government bodies, women’s groups, youth organizations, and community leaders, ensuring that the spirit of Sampoorna Swachhata reaches every corner of India.

Under Swachhata Hi Seva 2024, he said over 19.70 lakh programmes have been completed with public participation of more than 17 crore people. Transformation of around 6.5 lakh Cleanliness Target Units has been achieved. Nearly 1 lakh Safai Mitra Suraksha Shivirs have also been organised, benefitting over 30 lakh Safai Mitras.

Further, over 45 lakh trees have been planted under the Ek Ped Maa ke Naam campaign, he said. PTI UZM HIG