PM to lay foundation stone of Kaziranga elevated corridor, underwater tunnel this month: Assam CM

Guwahati, Jan 1 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to lay the foundation stone of the 32-km Kaziranga Elevated Corridor project on January 17 or 18, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Thursday.

The corridor, to be constructed at a cost of Rs 6,957 crore in Golaghat district, is aimed at mitigating human-wildlife conflict in and around the Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve.

The PM is also scheduled to lay the foundation stone for the twin tube underwater tunnel from Gohpur in Biswanath district to Numaligarh in Golaghat, Sarma said while interacting with journalists during a programme titled 'Natun Diner Alap' (Conversations of a new day).

The tunnel project was initially planned as a four-lane road, but the prime minister later proposed integrating a railway line into the project, he said.

''When the project came before the Union cabinet, the PM directed that a railway line should also be included in it. The project cost has now increased from Rs 12,000 crore to nearly Rs 20,000 crore," Sarma said.

The 15.60 km four-lane twin tube underwater tunnel under the Brahmaputra will reduce the distance from Gohpur to Numaligarh from 240 km to 34 km and reduce travel time from six hours to 20 minutes.

The Union finance ministry has already approved the project and Cabinet nod is expected soon, he said.

The PM is also scheduled to lay the foundation stone of a new railway line between Kokrajhar and Gelephu in Bhutan, the CM said.

The Centre will also establish a facility at Bansbari in Kokrajhar for wagon manufacturing, overhauling and repairs, he said.

In Guwahati, an elevated corridor from Guwahati airport to Jalukbari was also expected to get the Centre's approval soon.

