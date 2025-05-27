PM to lead mega roadshow in Patna, address rally in Rohtas during 2-day Bihar tour

Patna: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead a mega roadshow in Patna on Thursday, during which he will be felicitated for the success of Operation Sindoor, state BJP president Dilip Jaiswal said.

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, Jaiswal said the PM will reach the Patna airport at 5 pm that day, beginning his two-day tour of the state.

"The PM would inaugurate the new terminal of the airport, besides laying the foundation stone for a new airport at Bihta on the outskirts of the city," he said.

"Thereafter, the PM will come to the party office. It will be a grand roadshow, which will pass through important points like the Police Headquarters, the Patna High Court and the Income Tax office. He will be felicitated at 32 places en route," he added.

Jaiswal, however, made it clear that the felicitation will not be done under the banner of any political party.

"Lakhs of people, associated with various social organisations and NGOs, will be on the roadside to welcome the world's most popular leader," he said, asserting that the people of Bihar want to thank Modi, who had declared on this soil, soon after the Pahalgam terror attack, that the perpetrators will be punished.

Jaiswal said that after spending the night in Patna, the PM will on Friday launch several projects at Bikramganj in Rohtas district, where he will also address a rally "which will break all records in terms of turnout".

"The canopy that has been set up there must be the largest ever seen anywhere. It has a capacity for 1 lakh chairs. The PM has addressed many rallies in Bihar over the last few months. Each one has surpassed the record set by the previous one," he said.

Jaiswal said the people of Bihar should brace for "another round of gifts" from the PM next month.

"Another visit by Modi is scheduled on June 20. The details would be shared in due course," he said.

Assembly polls will be due in the state in a few months.

The BJP, which shares power with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JD(U) and Union minister Jitan Ram Manjhi's Hindustani Awam Morcha, looks forward to contesting the elections in alliance with the aforementioned partners, besides Union minister Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) and Rajya Sabha MP Upendra Kushwaha's Rashtriya Lok Morcha.

Security has been tightened in Patna in view of the PM's visit. Civic authorities were seen busy cleaning and decorating the nearly 3-km stretch through which the roadshow will pass.