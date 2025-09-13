PM to pass through ‘neem corridor’ during visit to Assam’s Golaghat on Sep 14

Guwahati, Sep 13 (PTI) A special corridor lined with Neem saplings has been readied in Numaligarh in Assam’s Golaghat district through which Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel during his visit on Sunday.

Modi will pass through the 2.6-km ‘PM Neem Corridor’ on his trip to this upper Assam district, during which he will visit the Numaligarh Refinery and inaugurate an over Rs 5,000-crore bamboo-based ethanol plant.

He will also lay the foundation stone for the Petro Fluidised Catalytic Cracker Unit, which has a capacity to produce 360 KTPA propylene.

The PM will also address a public rally at the Numaligarh Tanker Stand later on Sunday, the second day of his two-day visit to the state.

“A Green Tribute to India's biggest green warrior - Adarniya @narendramodi ji,” Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said in a post on X.

“On September 14, as the Hon'ble Prime Minister makes his way to the venue in Golaghat, he will be welcomed through the PM Neem Corridor - a 2.6km corridor planted with neem saplings,” he added, sharing a video clip of the stretch.

The ‘PM Neem Corridor’ is an initiative led by Khumtai (Golaghat district) MLA Mrinal Saikia, with the chief minister also planting a seed during his visit to Numaligarh last week to review preparations for Modi’s visit.

Saikia said the initiative is a step to spread awareness on environment conservation and encourage youngsters towards it. PTI SSG RBT