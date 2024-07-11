PM to perform 'bhoomi pujan' for GMLR's twin tunnel work on Jul 13

Mumbai, Jul 11 (PTI) The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Thursday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi will perform 'bhoomi-pujan' on July 13 for the work of the 12.20 kilometre long twin tunnels that are part of the Goregaon-Mulund Link Road (GMLR) in the metropolis.

In a release, the civic body said the ambitious GMLR project will reduce travel time between Goregaon in the western part to Mulund in the north east of the city to 25 minutes from the current 75 minutes.

"The twin tunnels will be 4.70 km long each and pass under Sanjay Gandhi National Park. The tunnels will be interconnected with each other at every 300 metres and will be excavated using tunnel boring machines. The estimated cost for the twin tunnel project is Rs 6301.08 crore. It is expected to be completed by October 2028," it said.

The estimated cost of the GMLR project is Rs 14000 crore.

The release said the PM's function will be held at NESCO in Goregaon on Saturday evening. PTI KK BNM