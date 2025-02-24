PM to release 19th instalment of PM-KISAN scheme in Bhagalpur on Monday

Patna: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release the 19th instalment of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme from Bihar's Bhagalpur on Monday, officials said.

The PM will also address a public rally at the Airport Ground, besides interacting with farmers from several neighbouring districts such as Banka, Begusarai, Khagaria, Purnea, Katihar, Madhepura, Kishanganj, Araria, Lakhisarai, Jamui, and Munger.

Assembly elections in Bihar are due later this year.

To oversee preparations for the PM's visit, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, arrived in the state on Sunday and interacted with farmers cultivating foxnuts, to draw a plan for the much talked about "Makhana board" announced in the recent budget.

Chouhan said the PM's function on Monday, "Will have an impact on the entire country as 9.80 crore farmers will be getting Rs 22,700 crore as yet another instalment of Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana".

Elaborate security arrangements have been put in place in view of the PM's visit. Bhagalpur District Magistrate Nawal Kishor Choudhary, SSP Hriday Kant and other senior officers inspected the main venue, parking arrangements and overall security measures.

Several Union ministers, MPs and MLAs and officials of the state as well as Central ministries will also attend the function.

Meanwhile, alleging step-motherly treatment against the Seemanchal-Kosi region of the state, Independent MP Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav on Sunday called for a 'bandh' in his Purnea Lok Sabha constituency and some adjoining areas on Monday. Yadav, who has sought to press the demand that the Makhana Board be set up in Purnea, also warned that "if need be, we will block train traffic between Delhi and Purnea and Katihar".