NewsDrum Desk
10 Aug 2023 1 Minutes read
PM Modi to respond to no-confidence motion in Lok Sabha at 4 pm

Narendra Modi (File Photo)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to respond to the debate on the no-confidence motion in the Lok Sabha at 4 pm on Thursday, the Prime Minister's Office said.

"At around 4 pm this evening, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be taking part in the discussion on the motion of no-confidence," the PMO posted on 'X', formerly known as Twitter.

