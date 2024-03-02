PM to unveil development projects worth over Rs 34,800 crore in Bihar

Patna, Mar 2 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil development projects worth more than Rs 34,800 crore in Bihar on Saturday.

Advertisment

Besides, the PM will unveil multiple projects in the oil and gas sector, worth about Rs 1.48 lakh crore, spread across various states from here, an official statement said.

This will be Modi's first visit to Bihar since the BJP-led NDA got a shot in the arm with the return of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who heads the JD(U).

The PM will unveil multiple development projects worth Rs 21,400 crore in Aurangabad around 2.30 pm. He will then travel to Begusarai where he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of projects worth more than Rs 13,400, the statement said.

Advertisment

From the function in Begusarai, he will unveil the oil and gas sector projects which are spread across Haryana, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Bihar, Punjab and Karnataka along with the KG Basin.

Modi will dedicate the 'first oil' from the KG Basin to the nation and will flag off the first crude oil tanker from the ONGC Krishna Godavari deepwater project.

Stringent security arrangements have been made in both the districts ahead of the PM's visit, officials said.

Advertisment

Both programmes are expected to be attended by top leaders of the NDA, including the chief minister.

The Aurangabad and Begusarai Lok Sabha seats are at present held by the BJP.

In Aurangabad, Modi will unveil national highway projects worth over Rs 18,000 crore. He will also lay the foundation stone for a six-lane bridge over the Ganga, which will be constructed parallel to the existing JP Ganga Setu.

Advertisment

He will dedicate to the nation three railway projects, which include the doubling of the Pataliputra-Pahleja line and a 26-km-long new line between Bandhua and Paimar.

The PM will also inaugurate 12 projects worth over 2,190 crore under the Namami Gange scheme. This include sewerage treatment plants in Patna, Sonepur, Naugachia, and Chapra.

He will also lay the foundation stone of Unity Mall in Patna, which will be constructed at a cost of over Rs 200 crore, and provide a boost to the 'One District, One Product' project.

In Begusarai, the PM will dedicate to the nation the revived fertiliser plant of Hindustan Urvarak Rasayan Limited (HURL) at Barauni. It has been revived at a cost of Rs 9,500 crore. It will provide urea to farmers at an affordable price.

He will also lay the foundation stone for the Rs 11,400-crore expansion of the Barauni Refinery. PTI PKD SOM